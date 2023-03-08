Lawsuit against Fox shows the news behind the Trump news

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News is producing plenty of behind-the-scenes news about what the network’s personalities and executives thought about Donald Trump. That is, what they really thought while talking up his election-fraud claims after 2020. In the Delaware court where the case has been filed, the company says Fox is guilty of libel in airing unfounded allegations that Dominion participated in election fraud. Fox says it was only reporting newsworthy charges. Documents have revealed Fox’s fears over losing viewers if on-air personalities and executives said on the air what they were saying in private — that they didn’t believe Trump’s false election-fraud charges that flowed from the network each evening.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.