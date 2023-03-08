On tap: Booze still allowed on Amtrak in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston can continue buying alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire as officials work out a “creative solution” to avoid violating a state liquor law. The Amtrak Downeaster takes passengers 145 miles from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. It includes a cafe car that serves alcohol. The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority says it was told by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission that the train can’t serve alcohol in the state because of a law that forbids serving alcohol that hasn’t been purchased in the state.

