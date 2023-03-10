AP Interview: Stenmark says Shiffrin ‘better than I was’

Ingemar Stenmark says all this fuss over Mikaela Shiffrin as she approached his record of 86 World Cup skiing victories was beside the point. Because the 66-year-old Swede believes the American is already on another level. Stenmark says in an interview with The Associated Press that “she’s much better than I was. You cannot compare.” He adds that Shiffrin “has everything” in terms of strength, good technique and a “strong head.” He says he won’t attend upcoming races at the Swedish resort of Are to watch Shiffrin because he doesn’t want to disrespect Swedish skiers competing. Shiffrin matched his record by winning a giant slalom on Friday.

