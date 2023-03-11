Argentina’s initial fervor for Pope Francis has faded

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — When Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina became Pope Francis, much of his home country celebrated as if it had just won a soccer World Cup championship. A decade later, the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church generates divided opinions and much less fervor. Francis, who still likes to listen to tango, left Argentina in February 2013 to attend the conclave that elected him as the successor to Benedict XVI on March 13. He never returned. Argentine journalist Sergio Rubin, who recently co-wrote a book about Francis, agrees with other observers who say that the pope is keeping his home country at arm’s length to avoid being drawn into Argentina’s political polarization of the past two decades.

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and DÉBORA REY Associated Press

