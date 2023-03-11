Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces fatally shot three Palestinian gunmen who opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region. The Israeli military says one gunman turned himself in in Sunday’s violence. The deaths bring to 80 the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the year, as Israel has stepped up arrest raids in the West Bank. A spasm of Palestinian attacks has killed 14 people in 2023. The current round of violence is one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank in years.

