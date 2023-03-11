Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 95th Academy Awards are here. With the champagne carpet already rolled out, here’s what you can expect from the Oscars Sunday night. Three-time host Jimmy Kimmel will certainly mention The Slap in his opening monologue. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is poised for a big night, with 11 nominations. Questions remain, like who will present the best actress award with Will Smith banned from the Oscras? The telecast airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. Through it all, from the decidedly not red carpet to the show, The Associated Press will keep you updated.

By The Associated Press

