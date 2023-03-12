Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovan police say they have foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were specially trained to cause mass unrest during a protest the same day in the capital against the country’s new pro-Western government. The head of Moldova’s police said at a news conference on Sunday that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists.” The police official said that some had Russian citizenship and were promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” to destabilize Moldova during a protest held in the capital. Seven people were detained. Several bomb threats Sunday were also reported.

By AUREL OBREJA and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

