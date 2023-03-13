Abortion pill hearing made public after transparency concern

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of medication abortion. The upcoming hearing became public Monday after reporting raised concerns that the case could unfold with little public oversight. The lawsuit challenges the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug mifepristone. It was filed by a group that helped challenge Roe v. Wade. The Washington Post reported that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk had previously planned to delay public notification of the hearing to limit threats and protests. The move raised concerns since U.S. court hearings are presumed to be open.

