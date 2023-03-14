Canadian driver faces murder charges in ramming, 2 killed

TORONTO (AP) — A 38-year-old Canadian man is facing murder charges after a pickup truck rammed into pedestrians, killing two men and injuring nine other people walking beside a road. Three of those injured Monday are in critical condition. Police aren’t revealing a possible motive for the attack in the Quebec province town of Amqui. Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says the man, a local resident, turned himself in immediately after the crash and was facing murder charges. A senior government official familiar with the matter said the incident was not terrorism.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.