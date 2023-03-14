China says AUKUS on ‘dangerous path’ with nuclear subs deal

BEIJING (AP) — China says the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom are traveling “further down the wrong and dangerous path for their own geopolitical self-interest.” China’s Foreign Ministry was responding Tuesday to an agreement under which Australia will purchase nuclear-powered attack submarines from the U.S. to modernize its fleet. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the arrangement, given the acronym AUKUS — for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — arises from a Cold War mentality that would provoke an arms race and harm regional stability. Biden emphasized the ships would not carry nuclear weapons of any kind. Albanese has said he doesn’t think the deal will sour its relationship with China.

