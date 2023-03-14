Could scientist Claudia Sheinbaum be Mexico’s next leader?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is a year away from electing its next head of state and the potential candidate getting the most attention is an environmental scientist who could become the first female leader of Latin America’s second-largest economy. Polls show Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum nearly 20 points ahead of her closest rival in their party, which has an unrivaled political machine. A globally recognized scientist, Sheinbaum, 60, shares the leftist ideals of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but the leaders would diverge on their approach.

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and E. EDUARDO CASTILLO Associated Press

