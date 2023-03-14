Polish activist convicted for helping obtain abortion pills
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Warsaw court has convicted an activist for helping a pregnant woman access abortion pills in Poland, sentencing her to eight months of community service. The case of Justyna Wydrzyńska has been closely watched by human rights activists, who believe it would set a precedent in a country with some of Europe’s most restrictive abortion legislation. Prosecutors had charged Wydrzyńska with “helping with an abortion” and “possession of medicines without authorization for the purpose of introducing them into the market”.