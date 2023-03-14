Romanian court rejects bail request by divisive Andrew Tate

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An official says a Romanian court has rejected a bail request from the divisive social media influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is detained in the country on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. who was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally charged in the case. After a morning hearing Tuesday, a judge at the Bucharest Tribunal rejected Tate’s bail request, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT.

By VADIM GHIRDA and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

