Arizona governor blasted for plans to defy execution order

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is facing pushback from a victim’s sister and a county prosecutor for her plans to defy a court order to execute a prisoner for his conviction in a 2002 killing. The Democratic governor vows she won’t carry out the Arizona Supreme Court’s order to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6. She cited a review she ordered of death penalty protocols due to Arizona’s history of mismanaging executions. Lawyers for Karen Price, whose brother Ted was the victim in Gunches’ case, and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell say Hobbs doesn’t have the authority to disregard the order. Hobbs’ office declined to comment on their claims.

