Jury for men accused in XXXTentacion killing moving slowly

By TERRY SPENCER
There is still no verdict in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion. The Florida jury finished a sixth day of deliberations Wednesday. They asked the judge a technical question about viewing videos of the defendants flashing fistfuls of $100 bills the night of the shooting. They also indicated they wanted to open an envelope and examine fingerprints. Charged in the 2018 shooting and robbery are 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome. They are accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale motorcycle dealer and stealing $50,000. Their attorneys say the men are innocent. They face mandatory life sentences if convicted.

