Medication abortions are under fire: Here’s how they work
By LINDSEY TANNER and MATTHEW PERRONE
Associated Press
Medication abortions became the preferred method for ending pregnancy in the U.S. even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Now threatened by a federal court case in Texas, they usually involve taking two prescription medicines days apart — at home or in a clinic. In the United States, medication abortions usually involve the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol. Demand for the pills is expected to grow but they have been targeted by abortion foes including Christian conservatives seeking to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone. A hearing on the suit was held Wednesday in Texas.