Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say North Korea has launched another ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the third such weapons test this week. The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred Thursday morning. It did not immediately give further details, such as how far the missile flew. Pyongyang had already staged two launch events this week amid joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States. North Korea views such drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.