6 missing after Montreal building fire that included AirBnB

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal’s mayor is vowing to tighten regulation of Airbnb as a search continued for six people missing after a fire swept through a building that included Airbnb units in a historic city section where they are banned. Firefighters initially thought there was one person missing in the blaze last Thursday in the eastern Canadian city. However, reports emerged later of illegal Airbnb units in the more than 130-year-old building, and authorities updated the missing over the weekend to seven _ including some from the United States. Montreal police reported pulling the body of a woman from the rubble Sunday evening. Plante says Airbnb has a responsibility and should demand that any person who wants to rent a unit to provide a permit number from the Quebec government.

