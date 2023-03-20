Avalanche: 2nd body found of Swedish skiers near Mont Blanc

ROME (AP) — Rescue crews have recovered a second body during a search for two Swedish skiers who were caught in an avalanche near Mont Blanc on Italy’s northern border with France. Two people who were part of the group of four off-piste skiers survived Sunday’s avalanche in the Val Veny, above Courmayeur. They sounded the alarm about their friends, and rescue crews responded but were unable to reach the scene with helicopters due to bad weather. The skies cleared Monday and a helicopter was able to find the second body. The city of Courmayeur confirmed that the victims were two Swedish women in their 20s.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.