Dozens in Indonesia protest Israel’s presence at U-20 Cup

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of conservative Muslims have marched in Indonesia’s capital to protests Israel’s first-ever participation in the FIFA World Cup Under-20 in Indonesia. The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation is hosting the U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11. A total of 24 countries from five continents are participating, including Israel, after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and is a strong supporter of the Palestinians, officials say the government will not prevent Israel from taking part in the tournament. It will be Israel’s their first-ever appearance at a FIFA U-20 World Cup. Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali said the government will guarantee the safety of all teams.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.