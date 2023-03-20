Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Authorities in Australia say they’re arranging for the removal of millions of rotting fish from an Outback river. The unprecedent die-off in the Darling River near the town of Menindee began Friday after the water’s oxygen levels were depleted following floods and hot weather. Police Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said potable water was being supplied to residents who rely on river water and that it was continually being monitored for quality. Greentree said Monday that contractors have been contacted about removing the fish with nets but dates haven’t been set for the work to be done.

