N. Ireland unionists say no to Sunak’s Brexit deal, for now

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s main British unionist party says it will vote against a deal struck by Britain and the European Union to resolve a thorny trade dispute that vexed U.K.-EU relations. Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the party’s eight lawmakers would not support the government when the House of Commons votes on Wednesday. The agreement aims to ease customs checks and other hurdles for goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. that were imposed after Brexit. The DUP is concerned that it does not go far enough. Donaldson his party’s position could change, however. He said the DUP would “continue to work with the government on all the outstanding issues.”

