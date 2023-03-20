Officials: US to send ammunition, tanker trucks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several officials say the U.S. will announce that it will send Ukraine $350 million in weapons and equipment as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the city of Bakhmut, and troops prepare for an expected spring offensive. The latest package of aid includes a large amount of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not yet been publicly announced.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

