Qatar: 4,000 World Cup huts sent to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Qatar says it has sent 4,000 cabins built to house fans at last year’s World Cup to earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria. The Associated Press watched Monday as the latest batch of pre-fabricated cabins was loaded onto a cargo ship in the Persian Gulf. The Qatar Development Fund began shipping cabins last month and says it will send a total of 10,000 to house people displaced by the Feb. 6 earthquake. Gas-rich Qatar, one of the world’s wealthiest countries, says it had always planned to donate the mobile homes. They were needed to help house some of the 1.4 million fans who descended on the small country during soccer’s biggest tournament late last year.

