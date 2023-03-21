Afghan Taliban raid in Kabul kills 3 Islamic State members

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s capital has killed three members of the extremist Islamic State group. A Taliban spokesman said on Wednesday that the raid targeted an IS hideout in Kabul and that the three members of the militant group who were killed had planned attacks during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The regional IS affiliate has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. The Taliban swept across Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, seizing power as U.S. and NATO forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

