Belarus says it’s discovered weapons for ‘terrorist’ attacks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says his country’s security forces discovered an arsenal of weapons intended for terrorist attacks. The reported discovery followed their killing on Sunday in the city of Grodno, just east of the Polish border, of a foreigner allegedly planning a terrorist attack. The Belarusian security agency said the alleged terrorist was killed in a shootout. Belarusian television reported Tuesday that a forged passport in the name of a Russian citizen was found on the body. Belarusian authorities have conducted raids and arrests since a Feb. 26 drone attack on a Russian A-50 military plane at an airfield in Belarus. Belarus hosts Russian soldiers and equipment, and some have been deployed in the war in neighboring Ukraine.

