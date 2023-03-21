Ex-judge rejects free speech defense in Project Veritas case
NEW YORK (AP) — A former judge has decided the First Amendment protection for journalists should not keep prosecutors from seeing most evidence gathered in a probe of people connected to Project Veritas. Barbara Jones told U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in a report Tuesday that she recommended letting prosecutors view most of the over 1,000 documents gathered through search warrants. The search warrants were for a probe into how Project Veritas received a diary allegedly belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter. The conservative group has not been charged with any crime. The group says its activities were newsgathering and were ethical and legal.