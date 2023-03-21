Killing of Kurds in northern Syria sparks protests, tensions

JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — Thousands of Kurds have taken to the streets of the earthquake-ravaged Syrian town of Jinderis. They protested Tuesday the killing of four men as they lit a fire to celebrate the Kurdish new year the night before. The killing has rekindled tensions between Turkish-backed armed groups controlling the area and Kurdish residents and fed into a power struggle between rival armed factions that control different parts of northwest Syria. At the request of Kurdish residents, fighters from the armed opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have deployed en masse around Jinderis, while an opposition war monitor reported that the group had taken over the headquarters of Ahrar Sharqiya, a Turkish-backed armed opposition group, in the area.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.