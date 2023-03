ISLAMABAD (AP) — A strong earthquake has rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country. People in the capital came out from their homes as walls started swaying and the quake was felt across the country. Pakistan’s meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

