Tom Hanks named Harvard’s 2023 commencement speaker

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks has been named the principal speaker at Harvard’s commencement on May 25. Harvard President Lawrence Bacow on Tuesday called Hanks “a true master of his craft.” The 66-year-old Hanks has appeared in almost 100 films. He was nominated for an Oscar six times and won best actor for “Philadelphia” in 1993 and “Forrest Gump” the following year. A comedic actor early in his career, Hanks transitioned seamlessly to dramatic roles, such as “Saving Private Ryan,” “Apollo 13,” and “Captain Phillips.” He’s also known for his philanthropic work and advocacy, and has produced several projects exploring U.S. history.

