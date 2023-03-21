Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows a group of sheriff’s deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinning a patient to the ground until he was motionless and limp. The video shows unsuccessful resuscitation efforts then began on Irvo Otieno. Otieno’s death at the hospital March 6 has led to second-degree murder charges against seven deputies and three hospital workers. The surveillance video was available through a link included in public court records. It shows the workers pressing down on a prone Otieno who was handcuffed and shackled. Final autopsy findings in Otieno’s death have not been made public. Defense attorneys for the defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

By DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

