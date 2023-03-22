House GOP demands info from former prosecutors in Trump case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are demanding testimony and documents from two former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent letters Wednesday to Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne as the party rallies around the former president, who is awaiting a potential grand jury indictment in New York. They request transcribed interviews and a series of communications by March 27. The letters, obtained by The Associated Press, are part of a larger GOP-led inquiry into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he is wrapping up a probe into whether Trump engaged in an illegal hush money scheme involving a porn actor.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.