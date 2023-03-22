Netanyahu seeks to soothe US concerns over settlement repeal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says his government has ”no intention” to return to four settlements in the occupied West Bank dismantled in 2005 under a law that was repealed by the Israeli parliament this week. Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement on Wednesday comes after the Biden administration summoned Israel’s ambassador in protest and Jordan’s parliament voted to expel Israel’s ambassador. The uproar came on the eve of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan and ahead of the Jewish Passover festival, a sensitive time. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday summoned Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog in Washington to express America’s concern over the Knesset’s vote, which “could further inflame tensions leading into the Ramadan, Passover, and Easter holidays.”

