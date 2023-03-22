Rising floodwaters lead to more evacuation orders in Arizona

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Some evacuation orders were lifted while others remained as heavy rains began to dissipate in northern Arizona, but flooding threats lingered. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday afternoon that residents in Sedona can go home. Camp Verde residents were told to evacuate because of flooding in low-lying areas. Evacuations also were ordered for portions of Black Canyon City along the Agua Fria River in Yavapai County. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says there will be excessive runoff even though the stormy weather has appeared to wind down. Area creeks, streams and rivers will see higher flows.

