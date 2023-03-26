Harris to meet Ghana’s president as she begins Africa trip

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris begins her first full day in Africa on Monday as she meets with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo. The meeting is a show of support for the West African leader who is facing rising discontent over inflation and fresh concerns about regional security. One fear is that the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner will expand its footprint in the region, something that Akufo-Addo said would be “unsettling.” The United States has sent troops to train militaries from Ghana and other countries in hopes of bolstering their defenses.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

