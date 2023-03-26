Myanmar army leader calls for decisive action to crush foes

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s top leader has told the nation’s military forces they need to take decisive action against those fighting army rule. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing spoke at a military parade on Armed Forces Day. Members of all service branches marched in mass formations onto a huge parade ground in the capital Monday. The display of might included armored vehicles, missiles and artillery as well as fighter jets and helicopters that flew overhead. Myanmar’s military has been accused of indiscriminate killings of civilians as it engages in major offensives to suppress the armed resistance opposed to its takeover of the government two years ago. Min Aung Hlaing in his speech said those who condemned his government showed indifference to the violence committed by its opponents.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.