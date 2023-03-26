Tokyo demands China free Japan national detained in Beijing
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo is demanding that China release a Japanese national detained in Beijing earlier this month for allegedly breaking the law. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday the Chinese authorities told Japan that a man in his 50s was taken into custody in Beijing earlier in March over allegedly violating unspecified domestic laws of China. Matsuno said Japan has since demanded the man’s early release, as well as access to him. There have been more than a dozen other cases involving Japanese citizens who had businesses or connections with China being arrested over allegations including spying.