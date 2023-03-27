Burkina Faso suspends France 24 for interview with jihadi

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso’s military junta has suspended French broadcaster, France 24, for interviewing a top jihadi rebel. Government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo announced in a statement Monday that France 24’s programs will be blocked throughout Burkina Faso because of an interview the outlet did with the leader of an al-Qaida aligned group. He said that by describing the views of the head of the rebel group, France 24 had acted as a communication agency for the jihadis and gave them space to legitimize their actions. Jihadi fighters linked al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have been waging a violent insurgency in Burkina Faso for seven years, that’s killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.