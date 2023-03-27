Iraqi parliament passes controversial vote law amendments

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi lawmakers have passed controversial amendments to the country’s election law that could undermine the chances for smaller parties and independent candidates to win seats in future polls. The amendments adopted on Monday increase the size of electoral districts, a move widely backed by the the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed parties. The coalition forms the majority bloc in the current parliament, which brought Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to power last year. The amendments reverse key articles passed ahead of the 2021 federal election and also redraw the electoral maps to have Iraq return to one electoral district per each governorate. Iraqi media say the bill passed in a 206-12 vote in the 329-seat assembly.

By SAMYA KULLAB and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

