Japanese student goes to graduation dressed like Zelenskyy

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese student has showed up to graduation as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s lookalike, wearing his signature olive-colored, snug-fit T-shirt and khaki trousers to show his support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Most graduation ceremonies in Japan feature graduates in suits or formal dress. But Kyoto University has its own tradition of students who opt for different attire on their special day. This year, Zelenskyy was the star at the event. The student, who goes by Amiki on Twitter, said he decided to be Zelenskyy’s lookalike because he was told the two bore a resemblance when he grew out his beard. He held a sign carrying messages expressing his support for Ukraine, along with a passage from Zelenskyy’s speech in December at the U.S. Congress.

