Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 collision at an upscale Utah ski resort is expected to take the stand on Monday. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson will likely testify to his recollections of the collision and the post-concussion symptoms he says he suffered for years after. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to ask about his references to the movie star’s fame and whether the lawsuit amounts to an attempt to exploit it. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call her two children and a ski instructor early in the second week of the trial.

