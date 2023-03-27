Scotland’s ruling SNP picks new leader to succeed Sturgeon

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s governing party is electing a new leader after a bruising five-week contest that exposed deep fractures within the pro-independence movement. The Scottish National Party is choosing a successor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. She unexpectedly stepped down last month after eight years as leader of the party and of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. The SNP’s 72,000 members are choosing among Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and lawmaker Ash Regan. The three candidates share the goal of independence but differ in their economic and social visions for Scotland. The winner will be announced on Monday. The new party leader is due to be confirmed as first minister in the Scottish parliament on Tuesday.

