Sheriff: Man who fled traffic stop shoots officer in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man who sped away from a traffic stop in Florida last week shot and critically wounded a sheriff’s officer before killing himself during a standoff at his home. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters says the shooting early Sunday left 25-year-old Officer Malik Daricaud “fighting for his life.” Thirty-two-year-old Tyliko Maduro fled after running a red light on March 19. The officers went to the home to follow up. No one answered the door so they contacted Maduro’s mother. Waters says she agreed to come there and unlock the door. That’s when a volley of shots rang out.

