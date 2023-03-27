Whitney Houston’s family wants to highlight her gospel roots

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whitney Houston’s brother remembers when his young sister listened to their mother during gospel rehearsals before she mimicked every tune that was sung. As Houston rose to pop superstardom, her exceptionally talented vocals were rooted in gospel music. And now, her family — led by her sister-in-law Pat and brother Gary Houston — wants the foundation of her musical legacy to continue to live on through her new posthumous gospel album and documentary under the same name, “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.” The album is available now and the documentary will be released on home video.

