Who is bidding to buy English soccer club Manchester United?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The race to buy Manchester United is taking shape. The frontrunners appear to be Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and local boy-turned-billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. There is also the possibility that the Glazer family could yet retain control of the iconic soccer team. That is despite raising the hopes of supporters that they would finally walk away after repeated attempts by fans to drive them out. There has been a second round of bidding and Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain in contention for what is likely to be the biggest ever sale of a sports team. The price is estimated to reach up to $6 billion.

