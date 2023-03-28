After school shooting, Tenn. gun laws likely to remain lax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge quietly cleared the way to drop the minimum age to 18 for Tennesseans to carry handguns in public without a permit the same day Nashville residents were reeling from a fatal grade school shooting that left six dead, including three children. The move marked yet another relaxation of gun laws in ruby red Tennessee, where GOP leaders have steadily chipped away at any regulations surrounding firearms and lambasted those who have warned that doing so comes at a cost. The shocking school shooting that took place Monday isn’t expected to sway the political needle.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.