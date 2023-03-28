Deadly fire highlights immigration pressures on Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The fire that killed at least 40 people at an immigration detention center in Mexico happened as Western hemisphere countries face pressure to address the extraordinary number of people fleeing their homes. Mexico has expanded its network of dozens of detention centers while working closely with the United States to limit movement of asylum-seekers through its territory to the U.S. border, including to Ciudad Juarez. The Mexican city across the border from El Paso, Texas, is where authorities said migrants set mattresses on fire late Monday in a detention center after learning they would be deported.

