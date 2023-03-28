EPA cites 2 oil and gas firms over Permian Basin pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Texas companies have resolved Clean Air Act violations with the Environmental Protection Agency by agreeing to reduce emissions of planet-warming methane and other harmful pollutants wafting from the nation’s largest oil and gas producing region. EPA announced Monday that Matador Production Company has agreed to pay $6.2 million in fines and mitigation measures related to 239 of oil and gas well pads in New Mexico. The settlement comes after Permian Resources Operating agreed earlier this month to pay $610,000 and make improvements to its equipment to resolve environmental violations. EPA flew a helicopter equipped with a special infrared camera that can detect emissions of hydrocarbonous gases that are invisible to the naked eye.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.