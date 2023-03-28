Head of Nashville school in shooting would ‘run to’ danger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The head of the Christian elementary school in Nashville who was killed in a shooting there on Monday was described by friends as someone who would run toward danger and a rare female leader within a male-led religious culture. Katherine Koonce was one of six people killed in the shooting. They include three 9-year-old children identified by police as Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney. Also killed were substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and custodian Mike Hill. Hallie Scruggs was the daughter of the pastor at the Presbyterian church that runs the Tennessee school.

By HOLLY MEYER and BEN FINLEY Associated Press

