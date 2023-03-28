Liberal outraises conservative in Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic-funded candidate in Wisconsin’s pivotal state Supreme Court contest has raised more than five times as much money as her Republican-backed opponent ahead of the April 4 election. Reports filed Monday show that liberal Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz raised nearly $12.4 million in the final campaign finance reporting period between Feb. 7 and March 20. Her conservative opponent, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, raised $2.2 million over the same period. The winner of the race will determine majority control of the court with issues such as abortion access, legislative redistricting, union rights and election laws at stake. It is already the most expensive court race in U.S. history.

